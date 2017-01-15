Fire Destroys Motor Home, Boat in Washington Twp.

WASHINGTON TOWNSHIP – A fire destroyed a motor home and an 18-foot boat Saturday at 4934 Route 1830 in Washington Township, according to Pennsylvania State Police.

The PSP fire marshal and the Falls Creek Fire Department investigated the origin and cause of the fire. The fire originated in the motor home and spread to the boat.

State police said the owners were working on the motor home about 45 minutes before discovering the fire. Both the motor home and boat were unattended when they ignited, however.

Damage has been estimated at $25,000; no injuries were reported as a result of the fire, according to state police.