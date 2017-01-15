Clearfield Rotary Learns About Red Cross Programs, Services

CLEARFIELD – A Clearfield Rotary Club meeting was recently an opportunity for the American Red Cross, PA Mountains Chapter, to highlight its programs and services.

Beth Sawyer, disaster program specialist with the Red Cross, was in attendance. She discussed the many aspects of how the ARC chapter reaches out to help those in its seven-county service area.

The American Red Cross is also in serious need of volunteers in the area. Those who can donate time are asked to contact Sawyer at 814-371-2750.

The rotary meets at 12 p.m. Wednesdays at Moena Restaurant in downtown Clearfield. Anyone interested in the service club is asked to contact a Rotarian or attend a meeting to learn more.