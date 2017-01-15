Clearfield Junior High Wrestling Team Takes Second at Shikellamy Dual Tourney

SHIKELLAMY — The Clearfield Junior High wrestling team, led by long time head coach Rob Billotte, put their undefeated record on the line at the Shikellamy Junior High Duals on Saturday and came away with a second place finish.

In preliminary action, the Bison went 2-1 to place second in Pool B. They defeated Garden Spot 56-43, lost to Line Mountain 57-32, then beat Mifflinburg 61-33.

In the medal round, the Bison had to face the tournament hosts, and Pool A winner, Shikellamy.

Clearfield edged the Braves 46-42 to set up a rematch with Line Mountain for the tourney title.

The result was almost the same as the first match as Line Mountain claimed the team trophy with a 63-36 win.

Two Bison wrestlers went undefeated on the day going 5-0. They were Nolan Barr, who also had four pins along the way, and Mark McGonigal. Nate Barr went 4-1, while Karson Kline and Oliver Billotte went 3-2.

The Bison (9-2) will travel to Bellefonte on Tuesday for their next match.