Real Relationships Program to Offer Retreat to Couples during National Marriage Week

You can celebrate National Marriage Week, held Feb. 7-14, by attending a free weekend retreat for married couples.

Real Relationships, a program of Children’s Aid Society, will hold a free retreat Feb. 10 and Feb. 11 at the Hampton Inn & Suites in DuBois.

Couples will be treated to a free overnight hotel stay, catered meals, Sheetz gas cards and more.

Topics include exploring expectations, working as a team, resolving conflict and strengthening commitment.

To enroll, call 814-205-4193 or e-mail realrelationships@childaid.org.

National Marriage Week is a collaborative campaign that aims to strengthen marriages, reduce the divorce rate and build a culture that fosters strong marriages. To learn more, visit www.nationalmarriageweekusa.org.