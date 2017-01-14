Home / News / Local News / Real Relationships Program to Offer Retreat to Couples during National Marriage Week

Real Relationships Program to Offer Retreat to Couples during National Marriage Week

You can celebrate National Marriage Week, held Feb. 7-14, by attending a free weekend retreat for married couples.

Real Relationships, a program of Children’s Aid Society, will hold a free retreat Feb. 10 and Feb. 11 at the Hampton Inn & Suites in DuBois.

Couples will be treated to a free overnight hotel stay, catered meals, Sheetz gas cards and more.

Topics include exploring expectations, working as a team, resolving conflict and strengthening commitment.

To enroll, call 814-205-4193 or e-mail realrelationships@childaid.org.

National Marriage Week is a collaborative campaign that aims to strengthen marriages, reduce the divorce rate and build a culture that fosters strong marriages. To learn more, visit www.nationalmarriageweekusa.org.

