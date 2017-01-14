PennDOT Employees Give Back to the Community

CLEARFIELD – Employees from the PennDOT District 2 graciously took more than 75 tags from the 2016 Giving Tree.

Then, they shopped for just the right items to brighten the day of elderly citizens throughout Clearfield County.

They also provided financial contributions to help with fuel assistance. The items were given out to elderly citizens throughout Clearfield County as part of the Giving Tree.

Shown in the picture (left to right) are Officer Nathan Curry, Buddy Brown, Janet Caldwell, Mayor James Schell, Jon Freeberg, Garnet Ninosky and Michelle Hampton.

For more information on the Clearfield County Area Agency on Aging Inc. or the Auxiliary, please visit www.ccaaa.net.

Programs and services of the agency are funded in part by the Pennsylvania Department of Aging, the Clearfield County Area Agency on Aging Inc., Mature Resources Foundation, local and consumer contributions and generous donations such as this.