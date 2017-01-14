Mo Valley 10th Graders Visit CCCTC

CLEARFIELD – The Moshannon Valley 10th grade students had a full day at the Clearfield County Career & Technology Center (CCCTC) on Thursday.

Students had the opportunity to visit each of the 14 programs that the CCCTC offers in the morning. Students then were treated to lunch prepared by the culinary arts program.

After lunch the students then chose up to three programs to spend more time in to help decide which one is a good fit for them. The students will be able to enroll in these programs their 11th grade year.