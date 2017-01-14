Lady Tide Defeat Harmony 51-36 In Moshannon Valley League Play

CURWENSVILLE – After a very slow start Saturday afternoon the Curwensville Lady Tide offense came alive in a 51-36 victory over the Lady Owls of Harmony on Curwensville’s home court, Patton Hall.

Three Curwensville starters had 49 of the 51 points scored as Hannah Dixon and Christine Limbert each had 19 while Madison Weber chipped in with 11.

Limbert on the day, with a whole bunch of rebounds on both ends of the floor, easily had a double-double.

Macy Fry gave the Lady Owls a quick 2-0 lead to start the battle and the Tide didn’t respond until Limbert hit a bucket at the 3:03 mark of the first eight minutes.

In fact, Curwensville would enter the second quarter trailing 10-5 with Limbert having all five of her squad’s first quarter tallies.

With Harmony up 14-7 with seven minutes before halftime the Lady Tide went on a 14-2 run to go out in front 21-16.

Limbert with nine points and Dixon with five powered the Lady Tide past Harmony with a lead they would not surrender the remainder of the Moshannon Valley League (MVL) game.

Harmony senior Tarra Houser would draw the Lady Owls close before intermission, scoring the last two field goals of the first half that saw her team trail by just one, 21-20, at the break.

The second half saw the Tide play better offense and better defense, outscoring Harmony 30-16 to pick up win number four in the MVL.

Dixon had eight points for Curwensville in the third period, while Weber helped close out Harmony in the fourth frame with seven.

Houser paced the Lady Owl attack with 16 points as they fell to 2-11 overall and 1-5 in the Moshannon Valley League.

Lady Tide head coach Jocelyn Bash said after the victory, “We had an incredibly slow start today as we just couldn’t get anything started on offense. And then we did. The key, I thought, was our rebounding, especially on defense, as many times we limited them to just one shot. But give Harmony credit, they played tough and played a pretty good game.”

There was no junior varsity contest.

Curwensville, now 4-5 overall and 4-1 in the MVL, will play at home Monday night against DuBois Central Catholic (DCC) in a make-up game from the postponement of last Tuesday. Junior varsity starts at 6 pm with the varsity to immediately follow.

Listen to the Curwensville-DCC game on WOKW-FM, 102.9, beginning with the pre-game at approximately 7:20 pm.

HARMONY – 36

Liz Rorabaugh 2 1-2 5, Jena Brown 4 0-3 9, Macy Fry 2 0-0 4, Tarra Houser 7 2-4 16, Baylee Boring 1 0-0 2, Tori Houser 0 0-0 0, Mariah Moyer 0 0-0 0, Angie Moyer 0 0-0 0, TOTALS -16 3-9 36

CURWENSVILLE – 51

Nikki Wormuth 0 0-0 0, Hannah Dixon 8 3-5 19, Christine Limbert 8 2-4 19, Madison Weber 3 5-6 11, Mikayla Warren 0 0-0 0, Madison Olson 0 0-0 0, Heidi Rowles 0 0-0 0, Brittany Wagner 0 0-0 0, Maddie McCracken 1 0-1 2, Tarah Jacobson 0 0-0 0, TOTALS – 20 10-16 51

THREE-POINTERS: Harmony: Brown. Cville: Limbert

SCORE BY QUARTERS:

HARMONY 10 10 5 11 36

CURWENSVILLE 5 16 14 16 51

OFFICIALS: Bill Overly, Rob Murphy

Lady Tide Scoreboard: