Golden Tide Dump Harmony, 70-45, For Second Win

CURWENSVILLE – With four players scoring double figures, the Curwensville boys basketball team broke a three game losing streak to win its second game of the season with a 70-45 victory over Harmony Friday night in Curwensville in Moshannon Valley league play.

Zach Marshall and Josh Terry each had 14 points for the Golden Tide while Noah Von Gunden hit for 12 and Cameron Moore scored 10.

The Tide led at the half 32-22, but it was the second half play that put the game in the win column as it outscored the Owls 38-23 over the final 16 minutes.

Harmony was led on offense by Dylan Kurtz, who scored 12 points on the evening.

There was no junior varsity game.

The Tide, now 2-6 overall, travel to St. Marys on Tuesday night to play the Crusaders of Elk County Catholic. JV tips off at 6 pm with varsity to immediately follow.

NOTE: Two make-up dates for the postponed games this past week have been set. Curwensville will play at DuBois Central Catholic on January 23 and at Moshannon Valley on February 13.

SCORE BY QUARTERS:

HARMONY 12 10 12 11 45

CURWENSVILLE 14 18 22 16 70

HARMONY – 45

Sammy Brink 0 2-5 2, Dylan Kurtz 3 5-6 12, Mike Koblosky 4 0-0 8, Dan Rorabaugh 3 0-0 7, Adam Dubyak 1 2-2 5, Cody Rowles 0 0-0 0, Dave Rorabaugh 0 0-0 0, Jayden Westover 2 3-4 7, Adam McGarvey 2 0-2 4, TOTALS – 15 12-19 45

CURWENSVILLE – 70

Devan Barrett 3 0-0 6, Noah Von Gunden 6 0-0 12, Christian Bakaysa 1 5-7 7, Zach Marshall 6 1-3 14, Avery Francisco 2 0-2 4, Cameron Moore 3 3-3 10, Josh Terry 5 2-4 14, Jeremy Irwin 1 1-2 3, Dakota Bloom 0 0-0 0, Nate McKenrick 0 0-0 0, Jordan Demko 0-0 0 0, Eli Clark 0 0-0 0, Trey Bumbarger 0 0-0 0, Ben Jasper 0 0-0 0, TOTALS – 27 12-21 70

THREE-POINTERS: Cville (4): Terry 2, Marshall, Moore. H (3): Kurtz, Dubyak, Dan Rorabaugh

OFFICIALS: Tim Barnes, Rich Gormont

Golden Tide Scoreboard: