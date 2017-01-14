Bison Boys “Run” Over Philipsburg-Osceola 75-28

PHILIPSBURG – It was certainly Friday the 13th for the Philipsburg-Osceola boys basketball team as the Clearfield Bison invaded the Mounties home court and came home with a convincing 75-28 victory as the contest ended under the 40 point mercy rule.

Clearfield’s big three all scored in double figures with Evan Brown dropping in 22, Tommy Hazel 17 and Will Myers adding 13.

The Bison also connected on nine three point shots from six different players.

It was a game of runs, all from Clearfield, that put the game out of reach in the early going.

The Bison opened the Mountain League battle with a 9-0 run thanks to five points from Brown and ended the first eight minutes and into the second period with a 15-0 run that gave the Bison a 30-7 margin with 6:31 left in the first half.

Myers had just about half those 15 points with seven before Mountie Payton Guelich broke the run with a two pointer at the 6:04 mark of the second frame.

Clearfield was not finished, as it put together another run, 13-0 that put the Bison well out in front 46-10 before Guelich hit two free throws at the end of the second for the Mounties.

Brown again was the focal point of the 13-0 run, scoring 10 in that time frame for Clearfield and 12 in the quarter.

The mercy rule went into effect at the 6:22 point of the third quarter as Clearfield took a 53-12 lead that kept the clock running, virtually unstopped, the remainder of the game.

With his 13 points Myers moved into third place past Mike McCorkle (1,199) on the all-time Bison scoring list. Myers now has a career total of 1,207 points and next in line is Matt Barnes (1,228).

Chris Moore is the all-time scoring leader for Clearfield, ending his career in 1991 with 1,382 points.

Marcus Wisor paced the Mountie offense with 10 tallies.

Nate Glunt, Clearfield head coach, said afterwards, “I thought we came out sharp tonight with a great team effort. We have been working hard on our shot selection and I can see we are getting better at that.”

Philipsburg-Osceola did win the junior varsity game, beating the Bison 35-30. Ryan Lazauskas had 14 for Clearfield in a losing effort.

Next up for Clearfield, now 11-1 overall on the year, is a home game with Clarion-Limestone on Thursday. The JV game will begin at 6 pm with the varsity to immediately follow.

Glunt then spoke about next Thursday’s home game with Clarion-Limestone, saying, “We will get back to basics next week in practice. We know that Clarion-Limestone likes to run the floor like us, so it should be a fun game to watch.”

You can listen to the Clearfield-Clarion-Limestone game on WOKW-FM, 102.9 beginning with the pre-game show at approximately 7:20 pm.

CLEARFIELD – 75

Evan Brown 10 0-0 22, Reese Wilson 1 0-0 3, David McKenzie 1 0-0 2, Tommy Hazel 7 1-1 17, Will Myers 5 2-2 13, Ryan Chew 0 0-0 0, Ethan McGinnis 3 0-0 6, Ryan Lazauskas 0 0-0 0, Jon Gates 2 1-2 6, Taye Lynch 0 0-0 0, Wyatt Porter 0 0-0 0, Jake Sorbera 0 0-0 0, Jarrit Wagner 1 0-0 3, Keegan Hess 1 0-0 3, TOTALS – 31 4-5 75

PHILIPSBURG-OSCEOLA – 28

Josiah Davis 2 1-2 6, Michael Durlin 0 0-0 0, Payton Guelich 1 2-2 4, Noah Jeffries 2 0-0 4, Marcus Wisor 4 1-1 10, Carson Jones 0 0-0 0, Daniel Slogosky 1 0-0 2, Kaleb Richardson 0 0-0 0, Dane Soltys 1 0-0 2, Tyler Doyle 0 0-0 0, William Harkins 0 0-0 0, TOTALS – 11 4-5 28

THREE-POINTERS: Clfd (9): Brown 2, Hazel 2, Wilson, Myers, Gates, Wagner, Hess. PO (2): Davis, Wisor

SCORE BY QUARTERS:

CLEARFIELD 26 20 19 10 75

PHILIPSBURG-OSCEOLA 7 5 7 9 28

OFFICIALS: Alan Price, Brian Smith, Lynn Smith

