Obituary Notice: Mary M. Astare

Mary M. Astare, 97, a resident of TLC Manor, Brisbin, and formerly of Hawk Run, died Thursday, Jan. 12, 2017 at the personal care home.

Born May 25, 1919 in Hawk Run, she was a daughter of the late Matthew “Mike” and Mary (Kardohely) Astare.

She was a member of the Sts. Peter & Paul Catholic Church, Hawk Run, and of the church Altar-Rosary Society.

She was also a member of the First Catholic Slovak Union, Jednota Lodge No. 456, Hawk Run.

She was employed at Charles Navasky & Co., Philipsburg, until her retirement.

She was preceded in death by her parents; three sisters, Margaret Ashcroft, Anna Fenush and Helen Butterworth; and two brothers, John and Rudolph Astare.

She is survived by one sister, Elizabeth Kasubick and her husband, Joseph “Mick” of Houtzdale and 25 nieces and nephews.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 10 a.m. Monday at the Sts. Peter & Paul Catholic Church, Hawk Run, with Fr. Robert J. Horgas as celebrant.

Friends will be received from 4 p.m. – 7 p.m. Sunday at the Beezer-Heath Funeral Home, 719 E. Spruce St., Philipsburg. The Rosary will be recited at 4 p.m. Sunday at the funeral home.

Burial will be at the Sts. Peter & Paul Catholic Cemetery, Hawk Run.

