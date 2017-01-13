Obituary Notice: Katherine M. Zwolski

Katherine M. Zwolski, 77, of Curwensville died Thursday, Jan. 12, 2017 at the Ridgeview Elder Care & Rehabilitation Center, Curwensville.

She was born May 4, 1939, a daughter of the late Rudolph and Mary (Lash) Olosky.

Mrs. Zwolski was a homemaker and a member of the St. Timothy Catholic Church, Curwensville

She is survived by her son, Jason Zwolski of Curwensville; five sisters, Ethel Goodman and her husband, Richard of Florida, Mary Ann Kelly and her husband, John of Blairsville, Agnes Zattoni of Curwensville, Margaret Riddle of Frederick, Md., and Irene Douglas and her husband Bill of New York; and two brothers, Michael Olosky and his wife, Shelia of DuBois and Rudy Olosky of Curwensville.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Walter ‘Teddy’ Zwolski, on Aug. 9, 2002 and to whom she was wed April 22, 1976 in Curwensville.

Funeral services will be held at 7 p.m. Monday at the Kevin A. Beardsley Funeral Home, Curwensville, with Gary Jewart officiating. Burial will be in the Oak Hill Cemetery, Curwensville.

Friends will be received from 4 p.m. – 7 p.m. Monday at the funeral home.

The family suggests that memorial contributions be made to St. Timothy Catholic Church, 306 Walnut St., Curwensville.

