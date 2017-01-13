Obituary Notice: Elmer David Fulesday

Elmer David Fulesday, 93, of Clearfield died Thursday, Jan. 12, 2017 at home.

He was born April 16, 1923 in Clearfield, the son of Charles and Sophia Fulesday, both immigrants from Hungary.

The original spelling of their surname was “Fulesdi.” The extra vowel was added to “Americanize” their name.

Mr. Fulesday was married for 49 years to Irene Thompson Fulesday, who preceded him in death Aug. 31, 1998.

He retired after 43 years with Penelec, joining the company as a lineman in Oil City before transferring to Clearfield.

He worked as a lineman and retired as supervisor of the division line department.

He is survived by two children, David G. Fulesday and his wife, Elizabeth of Curwensville and Beth Fulesday Hallstrom and her husband, Rick of Clearfield and three granddaughters, Kathryn Murawski and her husband, Rich and Amy Fulesday, all of Curwensville, and Sunny Reitmyer of Erie.

Also surviving are his great-grandchildren, Alex, Sophia Irene and Lucas Murawski; a foster son, John Snyder, his wife, Rebecca and their children of Hastings; a brother-in-law, F. Clair Thompson of Clearfield; two sisters-in-law, Ann Kyler and her husband, Ardell and Helen MacDowell, all of Johnstown; and numerous nieces and nephews and other relatives, both here in America and in Hungary.

Following the fall of Communism, he and his five brothers and sisters traveled to Hungary to meet their relatives and, until 2001, they made an annual trip there.

The last member of his generation, Mr. Fulesday was preceded in death by his parents; his wife; and siblings, Joseph, who died in childhood, Charles, Edward, Sophia, Marian and Joseph, who was named for his deceased brother.

He was a U.S Army veteran of World War II and the Korean War. He was a member of the American Legion John Lewis Shade Post 6.

Mr. Fulesday was a member of the St. John Lutheran Church, Clearfield, where he served many terms on church council, chaired numerous committees and volunteered countless hours.

Until 2015, he organized the outside planting of geraniums that decorated the church at Pentecost. He was also a Eucharistic minister, taking Communion to church members and other residents of area nursing and personal care homes.

He was a 50-plus year member and past master of Clearfield Lodge 314, Free and Accepted Masons and, two years ago, was honored as a 50-year member of the Coudersport Consistory.

A senior member of the Kiwanis Club of Clearfield in the 1990’s, he served as District 11 lieutenant governor and for many years, he organized the club’s annual Halloween parade.

Mr. Fulesday and his wife were very active with the American Red Cross. He was a 23-gallon blood donor and served on the Disaster Services Committee. Twice they traveled to California to oversee shelters following the Los Angeles and San Francisco earthquakes.

At various times in his life, Mr. Fulesday was a board member or volunteer for DeMolay, Boy Scouts, 4-H, Habitat for Humanity, Camp Sequanota of the Lutheran Church, the county foster parent program, Clearfield County 911 Committee, Clearfield County Local Emergency Planning Committee, the county’s Emergency Operations Center staff, Clearfield Hobby Garden Club and Clearfield YMCA.

Mr. and Mrs. Fulesday were among the first volunteers for Clearfield Hospital’s Hospice Program and, in 1992, the Clearfield Rotary Club honored them for outstanding achievement in civic responsibility. This was followed by a citation by the Pennsylvania General Assembly.

A Committal Service and interment for the family and those who wish to attend will be held at 11 a.m. Wednesday at Hillcrest Cemetery, Clearfield.

A memorial service will follow at 12:30 p.m. at the St. John Lutheran Church, 217 E. Pine St., Clearfield, with the Revs. Chuck Swenson and Robert J. Way officiating. A brief visitation will be held prior to the service at the church.

Friends and family will be received from 1 p.m. – 8 p.m. Tuesday at the Kevin A. Beardsley Funeral Home, 113 N. Third St., Clearfield.

The family suggests memorial donations to the Kiwanis Club of Clearfield’s Kenneth “Bull” Gearheart Scholarship Fund, which may be mailed to Randy Lemmo, 2406 Meadow Rd., Clearfield, PA, 16830.

To sign the online guestbook, go to www.beardsleyfuneralhome.com.