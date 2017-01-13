Obituary Notice: Annette M “Boris” Trella

Annette M “Boris” Trella, 78, of Houtzdale and a guest of Mountain Laurel Nursing & Rehabilitation Center, Clearfield, died Thursday, Jan. 12, 2017 at the center.

Born Jan. 13, 1938 in Houtzdale, she was the daughter of Paul and Marion (Nida) Murawski.

She was an active member of Christ the King Catholic Church, Houtzdale, and had taught religious education.

She was a 1956 graduate of Moshannon Valley High School. She enjoyed caring for animals and loved bingo.

Until her retirement, she was employed by Sylvania, Zulick Chevrolet and Goodwill Industries in sales, and she served as a tax collector for Woodward Township.

On Oct. 29, 1968 in the Polish Catholic Church, Houtzdale, she married Thomas Trella, who survives at home.

She is survived by her siblings, Doris (Phil) Kitko and Paulette (Tom) Hopkins, both of Houtzdale, Allen Murawski of Duke Center, Patrick (Sandie) Murawski of Yorktown, Va., Denis (Jacquie) Murawski of Clearfield and Joyce (Tom) Ridgway of Osceola Mills; two sisters-in-law, Delores “Dory” Archibald of Harrisburg and Pat (Bill) Waltman of Everett; and numerous nieces and nephews.

She was an adoring sister and aunt, and she cherished and helped raise Tom, Craig, Nathan, Zachary and Mackenzie.

She was preceded in death by her parents; three sisters, Marion Murawski, Joan Simmons and Melanie Murawski; and a brother-in-law, Lee Archibald.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 11 a.m. Monday at the Christ the King Catholic Church, Houtzdale, with Father Zab Amar as celebrant.

Friends will be received from 4 p.m. – 8 p.m. Sunday and from 9 a.m. – 10:30 a.m. Monday at the Birger A. Freeberg Funeral Home Inc., Houtzdale.

Burial will be in Sacred Heart Cemetery, Brisbin.

The Rosary will be recited by the Altar and Rosary Society at 4:30 p.m. Sunday at the funeral home.

Memorial contributions may be made to your local animal shelter.

Online condolences may be made to the family at www.birgerafreebergfuneralhome.com.