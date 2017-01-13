Newborn abducted from hospital found alive 18 years later, sheriff says

Kamiyah Mobley, who was abducted as a newborn from a Florida hospital in July 1998, has been found alive in South Carolina, Jacksonville Sheriff Mike Williams said Friday.

DNA tests confirmed an 18-year-old woman was the baby taken by a woman posing as a health care worker, Williams said.

Mobley was found this week in Walterboro, South Carolina, where authorities arrested Gloria Williams, 51, in connection with the abduction.

For 18 years, Mobley believed that Williams was her mother, the sheriff said. She now goes by another name than her given one.

Mobley was located after a series of tips to the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children, according to the sheriff.

“She had an idea that something may have occurred but … imagine her trying to process this,” he said.