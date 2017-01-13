Meghan Markle, Lady Gaga urge action on women’s right to education

Hollywood is taking a stand when it comes to education for women everywhere.

Charlize Theron, Meghan Markle, Blake Lively, Ashley Graham, Tom Brady, Lady Gaga, Bono and many more have signed an open letter demanding world leaders take women’s education seriously.

The letter was organized by the ONE organization’s Poverty is Sexist campaign.

“You couldn’t be where you are today without a good education,” the letter reads. “But because poverty is sexist, 130 million girls across the world are denied this basic right. Indeed, if the number of girls out of school formed a country, it would be the 10th largest on the planet — bigger than Japan or Germany.”

The letter goes on to read: “All children deserve a good education, but in the poorest countries girls are denied it more often than boys. Education is vital for moving out of poverty. Every additional year of school that a girl completes increases her future earnings, which is good for her family, her community and her country.”

ONE was co-founded by U2 lead singer Bono. Its mission is to raise public awareness on issues such as diseases and poverty mainly in Africa.