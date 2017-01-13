Levi Felix, Digital Detox cofounder, dies at 32

Entrepreneur Levi Felix, an advocate for disconnecting from technology in order to live more mindfully, passed away on Wednesday. He was 32.

Felix, who was diagnosed with brain cancer in early 2016, was hardly your typical entrepreneur.

He founded Digital Detox to help people unplug and reconnect with themselves and those around them.

In 2013, Digital Detox launched adult retreats called Camp Grounded. There are no phones, internet or screens allowed at the camp. People are required to check their devices into plastic bags that had radioactive symbols on them. People are also banned from looking at clocks or talking about work.

Those who knew Felix are celebrating the life of a man whose relatively few years on earth were so full.

“If Life were a company, Levi would have been its Chief Experience Officer,” wrote Felix’s friend Adam Smiley Poswolsky in a touching Medium post.

“He reminded us to hurry up and slow down. He showed us how to unplug and find moments of zen in a world that can’t stop tweeting. He taught us how to dream.”

Felix’s approach to technology came after suffering the effects of living a constantly connected lifestyle, one that may sound familiar to a lot of startup folks. He worked 80-hour weeks while serving as vice president at Causecast, a Los Angeles startup. An esophageal tear in 2009 caused internal bleeding and was a sort of wakeup call, he later said.

Felix spent two and half years traveling the world with his girlfriend Brooke Dean. In 2012, along with Felix’s brother, Zev, they started Digital Detox.

Brady Gill, a former director at Camp Grounded, told CNNMoney in 2016 that the retreats helped adults “get back to that childhood space, where we felt like we were our best, most playful, authentic selves.”

That’s how friends remember Felix, as someone who was authentically himself and inspired others to do the same.

“He was a catalyst for so many people to get in touch with themselves and spark meaningful conversations,” Tribute cofounder Andrew Horn told CNNMoney. Horn is using his startup to collect video messages to share with Felix’s family. “He just allowed people to be themselves, giving people the confidence and the space to be who they were and who they wanted to be in the world. He was a giant among leaders.”

Felix, who lived in Oakland, married Dean in October 2016. He was part of the same community as Google executive Dan Fredinburg, who died in 2015 while climbing Mt. Everest during the Nepal earthquake.

On a crowdfunding site raising money for his treatment, Felix wrote about his cancer diagnosis and treatment. “Love love love love love: That’s all there is … Life is strange and beautiful, and we will dance the dance.”

A funeral will be held for Felix on Sunday in California.

“I think we can measure Levi’s life by how many beautiful experiences he helped us share, not online or on an app, but with each other, in-person, face-to-face, in nature, in real life,” Poswolsky wrote.