GANT Police Blotter

State police at Clearfield
- State police received a report about an incident of criminal mischief that occurred Wednesday or Thursday at a Hill Street residence in Curwensville. During the incident, someone arrived at the victim’s residence and allegedly flattened the left, rear tire and drained the radiator of her car. Anyone with information is asked to contact the state police at Clearfield at 814-857-3800.
- State police received a report about an incident of theft that occurred sometime between Jan. 5 and Thursday at the Houtzdale Library. During the incident, someone allegedly stole a petty money box from the library. Anyone with information is asked to contact the state police at Clearfield at 814-857-3800.
State police at DuBois
- On Thursday the Pennsylvania State Police Fire Marshal and the Falls Creek Fire Department investigated a fire that destroyed a two-story 14’ by 16’ pole building on White Road in Washington Township. It also damaged a camper and the victim’s residence. Damage is estimated at $30,000, and the fire was a result of a lightning strike, state police said.
Clearfield Borough
- Police received a report about a large tree limb that had fallen and brought down power lines on North Fourth Street. Police provided traffic control until the fire department arrived at the scene.
- Police are investigating an alleged incident of theft. According to police, someone has been placing trash in a business dumpster without permission.
- Police responded to a minor accident on South Second Street. According to police, a vehicle was pulling from a parking lot when it struck another vehicle. No injuries were reported as a result, and both vehicles were driven from the scene.
- Dubois City police apprehended a female on several warrants through this department. Police took custody of the female. She was taken to the magistrate’s office where she was able to satisfy the warrants.
Lawrence Township
- Police received a report about an alarm at a local business.
- Police received a report about children throwing snowballs at passing vehicles on Park Avenue.
- Police received a report about a possible psychological emergency.
- Police received a report about a phone scam.
- Police received a report about a found registration plate.
- Police conducted a warrant service on Turnpike Avenue.
- Police received a report about a disturbance on Parkview Road.
- Police received a report about alleged child abuse that occurred on River Road. It remains under investigation at this time.
- Police received a report about a reckless driver in the area of the Rockton Mountain Highway. Upon arrival police were unable to locate the vehicle.
- Police assisted a state constable at a local business on Route 879.
DuBois City
- Police responded to a report of a domestic disturbance in the 500 block of First Street on Monday. A woman told police her ex-boyfriend had stopped to gather his belongings and was making a mess. Police spoke with the couple and the male agreed to leave the residence.
- On Monday police received a report about a stolen credit card that was allegedly used at multiple locations in DuBois. It remains under investigation at this time.
- While on patrol Monday, police observed a vehicle traveling the wrong way on West Weber Avenue. Police stopped the vehicle and allegedly detected a strong odor of marijuana coming from it. Charges are currently pending at this time.