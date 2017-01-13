Clearfield Borough Residents Reminded of Rules for Snow Removal Operations

CLEARFIELD – Clearfield Borough residents are asked to remember the rules during snow removal operations.

At Thursday’s Clearfield Borough work session meeting, Police Chief Vince McGinnis reminded residents that the police department is still enforcing the 48-hour no parking ordinance.

McGinnis said any vehicles parked in the same spot for 48 hours in the borough will be ticketed. He said residents moving their vehicles every two days assist with snow-removal operations.

Also at the meeting, Street Department Foreman Todd Kling asked the public to stay off the Riverwalk after snow storms until the crew is able clear the snow.

Kling said when the street department is clearing snow, they typically plow the primary roads and alleys with 911 addresses first, followed by the smaller dirt alleys.

The crew then works on the Riverwalk once the roads are cleared. Kling said when individuals use the Riverwalk before the snow is removed, ice can form, which can cause a safety issue.

He said it may take a little time, but the crew will remove the snow and ice. Kling asked the residents to be patient.

Also at the meeting, Fire Chief George Proud reported that the fire department responded to 340 calls for 2016, which is higher than usual. Proud said he believes the higher number of calls was partly from the flooding in June.

McGinnis reported that the police department responded to about 7,300 calls. Those calls included building checks, DUI’s and various other criminal and traffic incidents. McGinnis thanked the officers and staff at the department for a good year.