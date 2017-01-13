Changes To Curwensville Basketball Games For Friday And Saturday

CURWENSVILLE – Allen Leigey, athletic director at Curwensville Area High School, has announced two changes with basketball games involving Harmony for this weekend.

The Curwensville boys game versus Harmony, scheduled for tonight (Friday) at Curwensville, will start at 7 pm, as there will be no junior varsity game.

On Saturday afternoon the Lady Tide will be at home against the Lady Owls with the varsity game starting at 12 noon. Once again, there will be no junior varsity action.

Listen to the Lady Tide-Harmony game on Saturday on WOKW-FM, 102.9, starting at 12 noon.