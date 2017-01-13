5 things for Friday, January 13, 2017: James Comey, Cuba, Joe Biden

Happy Friday the 13th (gulp!). We’re back Tuesday after Martin Luther King Jr. Day. Please make it a day of service. Click here to find places to volunteer in your city. Now, let’s get you Get Up to Speed and Out the Door.

1. FBI-Justice Department probe

Thought the Clinton email scandal died with the election? Nope. Now an investigation of the investigators has started. The inspector general will look at how the Justice Department and the FBI handled the probe into Hillary Clinton’s private email server. (The inspector general is the Justice Department’s internal watchdog.) You can expect FBI Director James Comey to face questions again about why he revived the case less than two weeks before the election. Some Democrats are convinced that’s why Clinton lost.

2. US and Cuba

“Wet foot, dry foot” is no more. President Obama ended the policy, which sent back Cubans who tried to enter the US by sea but allowed those who reach land to stay. Cuba said the policy encouraged people to make the dangerous journey to Florida. Immigrants from other nations said it was preferential treatment for one group. Critics of Obama’s move, like Democratic New Jersey Sen. Bob Menendez, say it’ll only “tighten the noose” of the Castro regime around the neck of the Cuban people.

3. Confirmation hearings

Looks like retired Gen. James Mattis is in good shape to be the next defense secretary. He seemed to earn broad support during his confirmation hearing, especially after he took a strong stand against Russia and expressed strong support for NATO, of which Donald Trump is not a fan. Ben Carson, who wants to be the next head of the Department of Housing and Urban Development, had a rougher time because Senate Democrats worry he doesn’t have any government experience. One common theme this week: many of Trump’s Cabinet picks seem to disagree with him on his signature policy positions.

4. California drought

The Golden State hasn’t been so golden lately. Winter storms have pounded California with heavy rain and snow, triggering floods and avalanches and even toppling some of its famous giant trees. But there’s a silver lining: it’s knocking out the drought that’s plagued the state for years. More than 7 inches of rain have fallen since Monday and up to a foot of snow has hit the Sierra Nevada. All that precipitation is filling up the state’s lakes and reservoirs nicely.

5. Finances

You receive a sudden, unexpected $500 bill. You either A) write a check or B) freak out. A new report says a little more than half of us will pick option B. The report from Bankrate says nearly six in 10 Americans don’t have enough savings to cover a $500 or $1,000 unplanned expense.

BFFs

President Obama threw Joe Biden the best surprise party ever and even got him a great gift — the Presidential Medal of Freedom.

Speak softly?

A vegan woman’s application for Swiss citizenship keeps getting denied because the locals think her opinions on animal rights are too “loud.”

Bolt from the blue

The San Diego Chargers are moving to LA but hopefully their new logo won’t, since it was pretty much laughed off the internet.

Getting your goat

A downward dog is much better with a goat. Well, at least it is in Oregon, where yoga classes with goats are so popular there’s a 1,200-person waiting list.

Tunnel vision

Stonehenge may be Britain’s birthplace, but traffic around the landmark is awful. So officials are putting a tunnel under it, and archaeologists are PO’d.

These cool science tricks only require some styrofoam plates, a cloth, a Coke can and some static electricity. (Click to view)