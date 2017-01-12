Recreation & Tourism Authority Holds Meeting

CLEARFIELD – The meeting for Clearfield County Recreation & Tourism Authority was mainly informational yesterday as there was only a quorum for part of the meeting.

Board member Mark Burnett was able to participate via telephone from State College for a short while, and while he was able the board held an executive session for personnel and legal issues, with no action taken, and also approved the minutes from the last meeting.

Without a quorum, the board could not take any action. However, Chairwoman Terri Cunkle did want to review a few items for informational purposes so that the board and press were up to date.

New board members are still needed and anyone who lives or works in the county is welcome to apply. Cunkle noted involvement in the tourism industry is not a requirement.

Those with experience in business, finance or other areas are welcome, as well as anyone who loves and wishes to promote the county. Anyone interested should send a letter of interest to the commissioners’ office.

Board member Mark McCracken added that two of the three commissioners are ready to step off of the board, and they would like to have those seats plus two others filled by the end of February.

CCRTA also reminds businesses that there is grant money available for business promotion for tourism. The spring 2017 round of grants, which are a 50-50 match and up to $7,500, are pretty open.

Some suggestions include advertising, signage, brochures, etc. One idea, which may be submitted for funding soon, was an advertisement on a race car.

The car and driver participate on a circuit, which takes them outside of the county, and the board members commend the person for their creative thinking. Anyone with questions can call the Visit Clearfield County office.

Acting Director Sue Swales-Vitullo reported the photo contest on Facebook is picking up steam, and more people are getting involved. She suggested that prizes could include certificates to various local businesses.

Anyone is welcome to participate in the contest. Simply submit a photo to the Visit Clearfield County Facebook page of something within Clearfield County along with the location it was taken. A full list of rules is available on the Facebook page.

Swales-Vitullo also informed the board that shelving in the storage area collapsed, and she is looking into having wood for new shelves cut by Clearfield County Career & Technology Center students and installed by inmates at the Quehanna Boot Camp.

A final piece of information for the board members was that the cell phone discussed at the December meeting has been paid for.

The next regular meeting will be Feb. 8 at 10 a.m. at the VCC offices.