Obituary Notice: Margaret M. Ciocarello Longo

Margaret M. Ciocarello Longo, 93, of DuBois died Thursday, Jan. 12, 2017 at Penn Highlands DuBois.

Born Jan. 14, 1923, she was the daughter of the late Thomas and Carmella (Flamio) Camise.

She was married to Jim Ciocarello. He preceded her in death in 1972. In 1975, she married Joseph J. Longo. He preceded her in death, as well.

She retired from Rola Jensen in Punxsutawney. Prior to that, she worked at Jeffers Electronics in DuBois for many years.

She was a member of the St. Catherine of Siena Roman Catholic Church in DuBois. She was a member of the Punxsutawney Area Polka Club, also known as the Groundhog Polka Club. She was a member of the Danish Sisterhood, Princess Marie Lodge.

She is survived by a son, James Ciocarello of DuBois; two step-children, Carol Schultz of Punxsutawney and Joseph Longo of Meadville; and one sister, Louise Camise of DuBois.

She was preceded in death by three brothers, Sam, Dominic and John Camise and one sister, Ann Beningo.

Friends will be received from 1 p.m. – 4 p.m. Sunday at the Goble-Baronick Funeral Home.

A Scriptural Wake Service will be held at 12:30 p.m. at the funeral home.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 10 a.m. Monday, at the St. Catherine of Siena Roman Catholic Church with Msgr. Richard Siefer as celebrant.

Burial will be in St. Catherine’s Cemetery.

Memorials may be sent to charity of the donor’s choice. Online condolences may be sent to www.gbfuneralhome.com.