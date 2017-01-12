Obituary Notice: Alexandria Lynn “Alex” Kent

Alexandria Lynn “Alex” Kent, 23, of DuBois died Wednesday, Jan. 11, 2017 in Carnegie, Pa.

She was born May 14, 1993 in Escondido, Calif. She is the daughter of Christina Loweranitis of DuBois and Leroy J. Kent of Clearfield.

She was a graduate of Clearfield Area High School. She enjoyed painting, reading, jogging and playing with her nieces and nephews.

She is also survived by two sisters, Cassandra J. Kent and her friend, Walter Burham of Falls Creek and Courtney J. (Ryan) Koch of DuBois; a brother, Coty Loweranitis and his friend, Rachael Sherwood of Penfield; maternal grandma, Rita Logue of DuBois and paternal grandma, Helen Jean Kent of Brockway; and numerous aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews and cousins.

She is preceded in death by her maternal grandfather, James Logue and paternal grandfather, Robert Kent.

Friends will be received from 2 p.m. – 4 p.m. and from 6 p.m. – 8 p.m. Sunday and from 12 p.m. – 1 p.m. Monday at the Leo Nedza Funeral Home in DuBois.

Services will be at 1 p.m. Monday at the funeral home with the Rev. Matt Mitchell officiating.

Arrangements are under the direction of the Leo Nedza Funeral Home in DuBois.