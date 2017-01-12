Lezzer Lumber Celebrates 90th Anniversary in 2017

Honoring the Past and Building the Future

In 1927, Michael H. Lezzer, along with his two cousins, Charlie and Lewis Sandri, started the Lezzer-Sandri Lumber and Farm Equipment Co. on State Street in Curwensville.

In 1949, Michael branched out with his two sons, Maurice and Ken, with the lumber portion of the business and named it the Lezzer Lumber Co.

The office and warehouse were originally located on State Street in Curwensville, where they remained until a devastating fire in 1971. The fire forced Lezzer Lumber to move to its present site on Schofield Street.

It was then that the company began evolving from a traditional lumberyard to a home center and servicing builders, remodelers, commercial builders and homeowners.

It started out as a small, hometown of Curwensville, Pa., company but has since grown over the last 90 years.

It now consists of 11 retail stores, a truss manufacturing facility and three commercial door locations that are servicing not only Pennsylvania, but surrounding states, as well.

In 2016, Lezzer Lumber was ranked as the 43rd largest lumber and building materials supplier in the United States by ProSales Magazine. Lezzer Lumber currently employs 425 employees company-wide.

The company has expanded and diversified with the following additions:

1972 – Lezzer Lumber retail store opens in DuBois, Pa.

1977 – Lezzer Lumber retail store opens in Indiana, Pa.

1980 – Lezzer Lumber retail store opens in Butler, Pa.

1983 – Lezzer Lumber retail store opens in Pennsdale, Pa.

1984 – Lezzer Lumber retail store opens in State College, Pa.

1996 – Lezzer Lumber acquires White Brothers, a commercial door manufacturer, and renames the facility Lezzer Commercial Doors in Williamsport, Pa.

1999 – Lezzer Truss Systems manufacturing facility opens in Curwensville, Pa.

2000 – Lezzer Pro-Installations was formed, offering installation services to retail customers.

2001 – Lezzer Holdings was formed, reorganizing the company into business type-specific divisions. Lezzer Holdings is the parent corporation of all Lezzer companies and is headquartered in Curwensville, Pa.

2004 – Lezzer Lumber retail store opens in Harrisburg, Pa.

2007 – Lezzer acquires J.H. Brubaker Lumber Company, a lumber and building materials retailer servicing Lancaster County, and renames the company Lezzer Lumber. The acquisition adds retail locations in Lancaster, Pa., and Manheim, Pa.

2009 – Lezzer acquires Construction Resources United, located in Forest Hill, Md., and renames the company Construction Solutions Unlimited. More commonly known as CSU, the division provides installed framing packages, including exterior doors, windows, roofing and siding for new construction projects. In 2011, the division was relocated and now operates out of Manheim, Pa.

2015 – Lezzer Design Center opens in Lewisburg, Pa., as well as the 10thLezzer Lumber retail store in Hollidaysburg, Pa.

The Lezzer family and employees have been known for their generosity throughout the years. Some local charities that have benefited from their support are food banks, fire departments, hospitals, civic organizations and underprivileged children for which Christmas has been provided each year.

The Lezzer family and employees played a key role in the construction of the Alan Fairman Center, a community recreation facility located at the Curwensville Area High School. They also contributed to the Workforce Development & Technology Center at the Penn State DuBois Campus.

The company is proud to be the sponsor of the Lezzer Lumber Football Classic, which features the top high school football prospects in central Pennsylvania.

Lezzer Lumber is planning many events throughout the year in conjunction with its 90th anniversary, including contractor shows and open houses at many locations.

Michael Lezzer, chief executive officer and third-generation family member, stated: “We would like to thank the generations of customers and friends who have trusted us to provide them with their building and home improvement materials, and we look forward to serving in the future.”