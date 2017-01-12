Far-right French politician Le Pen sighted at Trump Tower

The leader of France’s far-right National Front party, Marine Le Pen, was seen in Trump Tower in Manhattan on Thursday.

Le Pen, who in November called President-elect Donald Trump’s victory a “sign of hope” for people who are against globalization, was not on a readout of meetings provided to the press earlier Thursday. Sean Spicer, the incoming White House press secretary, said neither Trump nor anyone else from the transition team will meet with her.

“Trump Tower is open to the public,” he said.

Le Pen, who is widely expected to be a front-runner in France’s presidential elections this year, has blamed globalization and wide-scale international migration for causing conflicts around the world.

She has led the National Front since 2011, attempting to “detoxify” the party somewhat of its reputation for racism and xenophobia, focusing instead on anti-EU and anti-immigration policies.

