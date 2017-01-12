Curwensville Couple Accused of Making Sexual Videos with Dog Waives Charges

Editor’s Note: This GANT News story contains graphic content.

CLEARFIELD – A Curwensville couple accused of making sexual videos with a dog waived the charges against them to court at their preliminary hearings Wednesday at the Clearfield County Jail.

Rachael Alexis Harris, 19, of Curwensville was charged by state police at Clearfield with four counts of produce/present/direct obscene performance; three counts each of criminal attempt-sexual intercourse with animal and conspiracy-sexual intercourse with animal; and four counts of cruelty to animals.

Corey D. Harris, 24, also of Curwensville, was charged with four counts of produce/present/direct obscene performance and three counts of conspiracy-cruelty to animals.

Rachael and Corey Harris’ bail was set at $25,000 and $10,000 unsecured, according to online court documents. Bail conditions also prohibit the couple from owning pets/domesticated animals and from consuming alcohol.

The couple has already surrendered one dog. It’s expected another one will be voluntarily surrendered in the near future, said District Attorney William A. Shaw Jr.

According to the affidavits of probable cause, on Nov. 28 state police were dispatched to the Clearfield County SPCA where a woman had brought a camera containing videos of Rachael Harris allegedly performing sexual acts with a dog. The camera belonged to Rachael Harris and her husband, Corey.

At the SPCA, a trooper observed some of the sexual contents on the camera and determined a crime had been committed. The trooper stopped viewing the contents, collected the camera and logged it into evidence at the Clearfield barracks until receiving a search warrant.

On Nov. 30 the trooper obtained a search warrant through Magisterial District Judge Jerome Nevling. According to the affidavit, he downloaded four videos depicting Rachael Harris attempting to have sexual relations with the dog.

On Dec. 6 a relative went to the Clearfield barracks to watch the videos. She was able to identify that Corey Harris was recording the videos.