CURWENSVILLE – Allen Leigey, Curwensville Area High School Athletic Director, has announced make-up dates for the basketball games postponed on Wednesday for both the boys and girls squads.

The Golden Tide will play at Moshannon Valley on Monday, February 13, while the Lady Tide will travel to West Branch on Wednesday, February 15.

JV games on both nights will start at 6 pm with the varsity contests to immediately follow.