5 things for Thursday, January 12, 2017: Donald Trump, Dylann Roof, Obamacare

Good Thursday morning. The words of the day: Repeal and rebuke. Replace? Not so much. Here’s what you need to know to Get Up to Speed and Out the Door.

1. Donald Trump

Be careful what you wish for. The media had been clamoring for Donald Trump to hold a news conference ever since he was elected. So he did. Then he let the press have it. He bashed the media over reports that the Russians have compromising info on him, then slammed intelligence agencies for leaking it. He did make some news though. He said, yes, the Russians are behind the election hacks. He wants Obamacare gone, like, yesterday. He’s still building the wall. He’ll name a Supreme Court justice pick in two weeks. And he released a plan to create a wall between himself and his businesses while he’s president. But the director of the Office of Government Ethics says the plan is “not even close” to being enough. BTW, when Trump says he has nothing to do with Russia, that’s not exactly true. Here’s a breakdown of some of the other things he said that were, um, misleading.

2. Dylann Roof

Dylann Roof has been sentenced to death for killing nine people at a black church in South Carolina. But before the sentence was handed down, relatives of his victims faced him, and they didn’t hold back. They called him “among the worst kind of evil.” They hoped his soul would “go to hell.” And one man gave Roof an ominous warning: “Whoever your creator is, he’s coming for you.” It’ll probably be years, though, before Roof is executed, as his case works its way through the appeals process.

3. Obamacare

The Senate took the first steps toward repealing Obamacare early this morning. It OK’d — along party lines — a budget blueprint that would dismantle President Obama’s biggest domestic achievement. The vote took forever because senators introduced more than 160 amendments to the budget resolution. That started a marathon session of impassioned speeches and roll call votes that stretched into the morning. They didn’t bother with a replacement plan though. The House may vote on this as early as Friday.

4. Brazil prisons

The head of a prison in Brazil where 56 inmates were killed in a riot has been fired. Jose Carvalho da Silva’s removal may have to do with more than just the riot. Two inmates alleged prison officials received money from criminal gangs to allow in contraband like weapons, drugs and cell phones. They also say officials helped prisoners escape. It’s been a rough start to the year in Brazil’s prisons. Four different riots have killed almost 100 inmates.

5. Afghanistan hostages

It’s the first time in five months we’ve heard anything about two teachers kidnapped in Afghanistan. The Taliban put out a proof of life video of Kevin King and Timothy Weeks. They were kidnapped together last year near the American University in Kabul where they worked. The men look haggard and appear emotional in the 13-minute long video. They plead with President-elect Trump to make a deal so they can be freed.

BREAKFAST BROWSE

People are talking about these. Read up. Join in.

Bolting to la la land

Talk about an embarrassment of riches. Los Angeles was without an NFL team for 20 years. Last year the Rams came back. Now the Chargers are coming.

Jungle jedi

Some “Star Wars”-loving scientists want to name a new species of gibbon found in southwest China after Luke Skywalker.

Black or white

White actor Joseph Fiennes as Michael Jackson? It’s happening. And the internet is not happy.

Better than flowers and chocolates

Here’s your chance ladies. Get a Valentine’s Day date with Idris Elba and raise money for charity at the same time.

WHAT’S FOR LUNCH

Here’s what’s coming up later

Talk of the town

AND FINALLY …

Zootopia

Cuteness alert! Polar bears, seals, otters and elephants enjoy the first snow day of the year at the Oregon Zoo. (Click to view)