‘This Is Us’ star on Toby’s fate

“This Is Us” fans have been on pins and needles awaiting the fate of Toby.

In a midseason cliffhanger, the character collapsed from a heart attack on Christmas Eve.

When the hit NBC series returned Tuesday night, viewers learned he had survived — to the delight of many.

Chris Sullivan, the actor who portrays Toby, told “Entertainment Tonight” he’s relieved he no longer has to answer inquiries about the character.

“It was all anybody wanted to talk about over the holidays, and so now I don’t have to keep the secret anymore,” he said. “He made it.”

The health scare results in Kate and Toby growing closer, and Sullivan offered a hint about what the future holds in store for the couple.

“In my experience, that type of life-changing experience can push people in two different directions,” he said. “It can push people to shut down and to go inward, or it can push people to appreciate the life that they’ve been giving.

“Over the next few episodes, knowing Toby, he’ll probably dive in a little deeper into appreciating life and everything that he has,” he added.

And since the “M-word” came up, might there be a wedding soon for the beloved pair?

“I wouldn’t be surprised,” Sullivan told “ET.”