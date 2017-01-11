Section of I-80 Eastbound Closed in Centre County

STATE COLLEGE – The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation’s (PennDOT) is alerting motorists today that a section of Interstate 80 eastbound in Centre County is closed and will remain closed well into the afternoon.

A multiple-vehicle crash with fire has I-80 eastbound closed at mile-marker 165 in Centre County, with drivers directed to follow the signed, orange detour.

PennDOT expects this closure to last well into the afternoon hours and cautions drivers to be alert for slowed or stopped traffic along the detour route. That detour takes drivers off of I-80 eastbound at the Bellefonte/161 exit and returns them to I-80 eastbound at the Lamar/173 exit.

Message boards along I-80 are alerting drivers to the closure and detour.

