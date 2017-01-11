Potential Ivanka Trump house deed is posted

The deed to the home where Ivanka Trump and husband, Jared Kushner, are reportedly moving publicly posted on Wednesday.

The home, which is in Washington’s tony Kalorama neighborhood and just blocks from the Obama’s post-presidency residence, was sold to “Tracy DC Real Estate, Inc.,” on December 22. The house’s location was reported by the Washingtonian. Washington Fine Properties’ William F. X. Moody, who assisted with the transaction, confirmed the move to CNN last week, though he wouldn’t say if it was a purchase or a rental.

Tracy DC Real Estate, Inc., registered with the District of Columbia Department of Consumer and Regulatory Affairs just one week earlier, on December 15. Its address, available through public records, is the same location as the law offices of Duane Morris.

Duane Morris and a spokesperson for Ivanka Trump did not immediately respond to a CNN request for comment.

Kushner will serve his father-in-law’s administration as senior adviser to the president, the transition announced Monday. While Ivanka Trump has no formal title within the President-elect’s administration yet, she played a key role advising her father during the campaign, and it is unlikely that will change.

Trump transition aides are planning for an “Office of the First Family,” in the East Wing where the current office of the first lady is located, sources familiar with the plan told CNN in December, and Ivanka is expected to play a prominent role in the White House.

But first, Trump is focused on moving in.

“I plan to take time to settle our three young children into their new home and schools,” she wrote in a Facebook post Wednesday.