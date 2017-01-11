Obituary Notice: Lucy Weisgarber

Lucy Weisgarber, 92, of Hyde died Wednesday, Jan. 11, 2016 at Mountain Laurel Nursing Home & Rehabilitation Center after a brief illness.

She was born in New York City to Antonio and Antoinette (Stratta) Battistella. She was the last of her generation.

She is survived by two sons, John Weisgarber Jr. and his wife, Sharon and Dennis Weisgarber and his fiancée, Tammy Wallace, one granddaughter, Melissa Bloom and her husband, Shawn and two great-grandsons, Shae and Cross Bloom, all of Curwensville. She is also survived by three nieces of New York.

She was preceded in death by her parents; a son, Robert H. (Beetle) Weisgarber; and long-time, friend Sally Anderson.

At one time, she owned Lucy’s Beer Distributing on Spruce Street and worked in food preparation and housekeeping services.

She was a Christian by faith.

There will be no public services at this time.

In lieu of flowers, the family suggests donations be made to the American Cancer Society.

PA Simple Cremation is charge of arrangements.

