Obituary Notice: Lenore A. McDonald

Lenore Anne McDonald, 82, of Grampian went to be with her Lord on Wednesday, Jan. 11, 2017 at Penn Highlands DuBois Hospital surrounded by her family.

She was born July 7, 1934 in Clearfield, the daughter of E. Millard Sr. and Goldie F. (Adams) Wall.

Mrs. McDonald was a homemaker and also had clerked for the former Brody’s in DuBois and Clearfield, Leitzinger’s of Clearfield, Montgomery Ward of DuBois, JCPenney and Goodwill.

She was a lifetime member of the Grampian Church of God and was an avid crocheter, reader, painter and a lover of all animals. She was a loving wife, devoted mother and a doting grandmother.

On Jan. 24, 1951 in Five Points, Pa., she wed Gerald Dickerson “Dick” McDonald, and they would have been celebrating their upcoming 66th wedding anniversary this month.

Also surviving are four daughters, Rhonda Bash and her husband, Mike, Tracy Rowles and her husband, Ron, Jill McDonald and Pastor Leslie Bloom and her husband, Sherman, all of Grampian.

In addition, there are seven grandchildren, Matt Bash and his wife, Heather, Kasey Butler and her husband, Tim, Ryan Verelli and his wife, Jessica, Nichole Parrish and her husband, Jason, Marc Bloom, Brett Bloom and Meg Bloom as well as 10 great-grandchildren.

She was preceded in death by her parents; a sister, Virginia Daniscsak; and a brother, E. Millard Wall Jr.

Funeral Services for Mrs. McDonald will be held at 11 a.m. Friday at the Grampian Church of God, Route 219 North Grampian, with Mr. James Thorp officiating. Burial will follow in the Friends Cemetery, Grampian.

Friends will be received from 2 p.m. – 4 p.m. and from 6 p.m. – 8 p.m. Thursday at the Chester C. Chidboy Funeral Home Inc. of Curwensville and from 10 a.m. Friday until the time of services at the church.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to either the Grampian Church of God, P.O. Box J, Grampian, PA 16838; Orphans of the Storm, 412 Hill St., Curwensville, PA 16833; or the Curwensville Public Library, 601 Beech St., Curwensville, PA 16833.

Online condolences may be made to the family at www.chidboyfuneralhome.com.

The Chester C. Chidboy Funeral Home Inc. of Curwensville is in charge of the arrangements.