Obituary Notice: John Radomsky

John Radomsky, 87, of Minneapolis, Minn., and formerly of Osceola Mills, died Saturday, Dec. 17, 2016 at the Minnesota Veterans Home of Minneapolis.

The eldest of three children, he was born Sept. 2, 1929 in Osceola Mills to the late Joseph and Elizabeth (Yasovsky) Radomsky Sr.

He studied mining-engineering at Penn State University, graduating in 1951.

On Aug. 30, 1952, he and Marie Shufran of Philipsburg were married.

He was in the U.S. Army during the Korean War after which he embarked on a varied career as a businessman and entrepreneur.

Between 1953 and 1972, Mr. Radomsky worked in the sales and marketing division of Caterpillar Tractor in Peoria.

In 1966-67, he was awarded a corporate Alfred P. Sloan Fellowship at the Massachusetts Institute of Technology, where he earned a Master’s in marketing.

Between 1972 and 1980, he was a vice president of the Koehring Corp., a crane manufacturer, in Milwaukee.

Throughout his career, he traveled widely, with many trips to Europe, Asia, South America and the Middle East.

After 1980, he owned a trenching business in Austin, Texas, and he helped develop some of the earliest asphalt-recycling machinery.

A man of considerable scientific ability, Mr. Radomsky was involved in the manufacture of chromo-spectrographs at Scientific Systems Inc., in State College and worked as a consultant to innovative technologies in his retirement years.

In 1990, he moved back to his native Pennsylvania, where he and his wife cared for their aging relatives and lived happily until relocating to Minneapolis for health reasons in 2013.

Born into the orthodox Christian faith, in adulthood Mr. Radomsky was an active Episcopalian, serving on the vestries of St. Paul’s Cathedral in Peoria, All Saints Cathedral in Milwaukee and St. Paul’s Church in Philipsburg.

Soulful and energetic, he was an avid wine collector, chef, gardener and Oriental-rug fancier. He was a devoted and much beloved son, husband and father.

Surviving Mr. Radomsky are his wife, Marie; a brother, William Radomsky of Delta, Pa.; four children, Lisa Redomsky of Venice, Fla., Mark Radomsky and his wife, Ernestine of Palatine, Ill., Susan (Mrs. Robert L. Barsy) of Chicago, Ill., and Mary (Mrs. Miguel Gaytan) of Minneapolis, Minn., and six grandchildren, Cynthia Weiler, Julia Weiler, Austin Radomsky, Briana Radomsky, Alicia Gaytan and Elias Gaytan.

In addition to his parents, a brother, Joseph Radomsky Jr. preceded him in death.

Mr. Radomsky’s remains, which were cremated following a visitation in Minneapolis on Dec. 20, have been transported to Pennsylvania for burial.

A visitation will be held from 3 p.m. – 5 p.m. Sunday at the Heath Funeral Home & Cremation Services in Osceola Mills.

A Memorial Eucharist will be celebrated at 10:30 a.m. Monday at St. Paul’s Episcopal Church in Philipsburg with the Rev. Father Robert McKay IV and the Rev. Father William Walker co-celebrating. The burial will follow at the Ashcroft Cemetery in Hawk Run.

Military honors will be accorded by the Osceola Mills Honor Guard.

Memorial donations may be made in lieu of flowers to St. Paul’s Episcopal Church, 406 E. Presqueisle St., Philipsburg, PA, 16866.