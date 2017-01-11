Obituary Notice: Earl L. “Hoop” Shaffer

Earl Lewis “Hoop” Shaffer, 84, of Clearfield died Tuesday, Jan. 10, 2017 at Penn Highlands DuBois Hospital.

Born Aug. 28, 1932 in Clearfield, he was the son of Clair H. and Laura J. (Selfridge) Shaffer.

Mr. Shaffer was the owner/operator of Shaffer Radio and TV Service for more than 50 years. He also was a U.S. Air Force veteran of the Korean War.

He was affiliated with “The Bridge” in the Target Square of Clearfield.

He was a member of the Clearfield American Legion Post 6, Clearfield; the Clearfield Volunteer Fire Department, Third Ward; and the Lawrence Township Volunteer Fire Department, Station 5. He was a lifetime volunteer for the Clearfield County Fair.

Surviving are two sisters, Edith Fleming of Clearfield and Marjorie Lamkie of Glen Campbell. Also surviving are special friends, James and Justine Ogden and Larry and Susan Schultz, both of Clearfield, as well as several nieces and nephews.

He was preceded in death by his parents; a brother, Ray Shaffer; and two sisters, Dorothy Rocek and Emma Jane Shaffer.

Funeral services for Mr. Shaffer will be held at 11 a.m. Saturday at the Chester C. Chidboy Funeral Home Inc. of Clearfield, with the Rev. Scott Schultz officiating. Burial will be in the Crown Crest Memorial Park in Hyde.

Friends will be received from 10 a.m. Saturday until the time of services at the funeral home. Military honors will be accorded at the funeral home by members of the Clearfield Honor Guard.

The family suggests contributions may be made to the charity of the donor’s choice.

The Chester C. Chidboy Funeral Home Inc. of Clearfield is in charge of the arrangements.