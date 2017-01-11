Obamacare drama at Senate vote-a-rama

Senate Republicans are poised to take the first step to repeal and replace President Barack Obama’s landmark healthcare law by approving a budget blueprint that they’ve dubbed the Obamacare “repeal resolution.”

But first, a political spectacle known as “vote-a-rama” will unfold on the Senate floor.

The largely symbolic exercise — set to begin Wednesday evening and possibly stretching into the wee hours of Thursday — is ripe for theater.

Democrats will use the late-night drill to publicly defend the Affordable Care Act and chastise their colleagues across the aisle for starting the process of overhauling a law that gives health insurance to some 20 million Americans.

Senators will introduce a series of amendments to the budget resolution, culminating in a marathon session of impassioned speeches and roll call votes. While these votes are non-binding and the budget resolution doesn’t require the president’s signature, the process will help crystalize the Democratic Party’s top priorities as it looks to defend the major pillars of Obamacare.

After the last amendment is voted on, the Senate will take a final vote on the budget resolution, which Republicans introduced for the sole purpose of kicking off the process of repealing Obamacare.

President-elect Donald Trump has ratcheted up the pressure, calling on his party to act as quickly as possible. Perhaps more significantly, Trump is adamant that Republicans vote on repealing and replacing Obamacare more or less at the same time. This is a significant divergence from the party’s initial thinking that it would first vote on repeal before considering replacement options.

In a news conference in Wednesday, Trump told reporters that a plan will be unveiled soon after his nominee for Health and Human Services secretary, Tom Price, is confirmed. A Georgia congressman, Price is an ardent Obamacare critic and has previously introduced detailed legislation to repeal and replace the law.

“We’re going to be submitting — as soon as our secretary’s approved, almost simultaneously, shortly thereafter, a plan. It’ll be repeal and replace. It will be essentially simultaneously,” Trump said. “Probably the same day, could be the same hour.”

Trump appeared to be suggesting that the plan would come from his administration, but a transition spokesman told CNN that he couldn’t confirm whether that was Trump’s intention.

Later this week, the House is expected take a swift vote on the resolution, possibly as early as Friday. But it still be weeks before there is an actual vote on repeal.

Several congressional committees will start crafting a budget reconciliation bill that carries the language to roll back major parts of Obamacare.

GOP leaders tentatively expect the House and Senate vote on that repeal reconciliation bill around late February or March, although the timing is still in flux.

But Republicans do not yet have a plan for replacing Obamacare, and are considering a series of possible legislative paths to replace what they vote to repeal.

It’s also not clear that one comprehensive “replacement” bill will ultimately emerge from GOP lawmakers — in fact, senior leaders are currently weighing the option of incremental replacement bills.

For example, they are exploring whether replacement measures could be inserted into the “repeal” reconciliation bill. Leaders are also looking into whether any replacement or healthcare reform measures could be inserted into reauthorization bills that Congress is expected to take up later this year.