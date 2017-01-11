Law firm representing Trump won Russia award in 2016

Morgan Lewis, a law firm representing President-elect Donald Trump, was named the “Russia Law Firm of the Year” last year by a group that ranks legal organizations.

Facing the press Wednesday for the first time since being elected president, Trump yielded a significant part of his news conference to an attorney from the law firm, which is helping separate him from his various business ties.

In highlighting its receipt of the Russia award, Morgan Lewis’ website cites Chambers and Partners.

“This active Moscow office of an American firm offers top-level advice in regards to the energy sector and also houses very strong banking and M&A teams,” Chambers and Partners writes about the award.

Morgan Lewis’ award was first noticed by NBC correspondent Peter Alexander, who tweeted the discovery.

Trump’s transition team did not immediately respond to a CNN request for comment.

Trump’s relationship with Russia has been under intense scrutiny, particularly in the wake of a CNN report that said classified documents presented last week to President Barack Obama and Trump included allegations that Russian operatives claim to have compromising personal and financial information about the President-elect.

Morgan Lewis is present all over the world and has projects in places including Africa, Asia Pacific, Europe, Latin America, the Middle East and North America. It has won a number of other awards, according to the Morgan Lewis website.

Morgan Lewis was founded in 1873, and the attorney who appeared with Trump at the news conference, Sheri Dillon, specializes in “federal tax controversy matters,” according to her bio on the Morgan Lewis website.