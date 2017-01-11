‘La La Land’ cast on why the musical is best suited for the big screen

With its sprawling and chromatic cinematography, “La La Land” is a beautiful, big screen experience. Starting this weekend, you’ll be able to see the film on even bigger screens.

Coming off a record-breaking awards haul at Sunday’s Golden Globes, “La La Land” will dance into more than 100 IMAX theaters on Friday.

It’s an interesting match for IMAX, which more frequently features explosive blockbusters than romantic musicals.

But according to director Damien Chazelle, “La La Land’s” retro Hollywood feel is a great fit for the format.

“Instead of explosions and monsters, we’re showing dance numbers and technicolor palettes and sweeping strings recorded the old fashioned way,” Chazelle said in an interview promoting the movie’s IMAX release. “It’s kind of an old Hollywood approach to big screen movie making that I love, that we don’t see much of anymore.”

“La La Land” tells the story of Sebastian and Mia, a musician and actress who are played by Ryan Gosling and Emma Stone, as they fall in love in a fantastical Los Angeles full of showstopping songs.

“This film was made to be seen on a big screen,” Gosling said in the promotional video. “One of the main things Damien talked to me about was that he wanted to make a film you would have to see in the theater with people.”

Stone added the movie has an incredible “width to it” and that “the color is so extreme and beautiful, I can’t imagine not seeing this on a big screen.”

And though some movies are having a bit of hard time attracting people into theaters recently, “La La Land” has found an audience.

The film has made more than $50 million domestically to date.