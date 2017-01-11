I-80 Eastbound in Centre County has Re-opened

STATE COLLEGE – As of 9:15 p.m., a section of Interstate 80 eastbound in Centre County has been re-opened, according to the Pennsylvania Department of Transportation.

The roadway was closed in the early morning hours today due to a multiple-vehicle crash at mile-marker 165 in Centre County.

With the roadway re-opened, the detour has been lifted. Drivers had been following the orange detour, which used Routes 26 and 64 to move traffic from the Bellefonte/161 interchange to the Lamar/173 interchange in Clinton County.

PennDOT thanks drivers for their patience during this incident.

