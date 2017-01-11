GANT Police Blotter

State police at DuBois
- State police received a report about an incident of criminal mischief that occurred Tuesday on the Bennetts Valley Highway in Huston Township. During the incident, someone allegedly broke a dog crate that was on the rear porch at the victim’s residence. They also moved a wooden, carved bear figure into the yard that was also on the porch. Anyone with information is asked to contact the state police at DuBois at 814-371-4652.
State police at Philipsburg
- State police received a report about an incident of criminal mischief that occurred between Dec. 31 and Jan. 2 on Loch Lomond Road in Rush Township. According to the report, the victim told state police damage occurred to a vehicle while it was parked on his property. Anyone with information is asked to contact state police at Philipsburg at 814-342-3370.
Clearfield Borough
- Police received a traffic complaint that occurred along East Cherry Street.
- Police received a report about an alleged incident of harassment via communication from a Martin Street resident.
- Police responded to a possible domestic situation on South Second Street. Upon arrival, police were unable to find any indications of an altercation. Police made contact with persons who advised they were putting away decorations.
- Police are investigating an alleged theft of a PlayStation 4 from a residence along Williams Street.
- Policer reported that a truck sustained damage while it was parked along East Cherry Street.
Lawrence Township
- Police received a report about a disabled motorist on Supercenter Drive.
- Police received a report about a disabled vehicle on the Clearfield-Shawville Highway.
- Police responded to a minor, two-vehicle accident in the parking lot at Sapp Bros.