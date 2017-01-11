5 things for Wednesday, January 11, 2017: Barack Obama, Donald Trump, Dylann Roof

Before we totally turn all of our attention to the upcoming administration, let’s take one long glance back at the outgoing one. Here’s what you need to know to Get Up to Speed and Out the Door.

1. Obama farewell

Love him or hate him, you have to admit — Barack Obama can give a speech. He gave his last as President in Chicago, with a farewell address so emotional it even brought a tear to his eye. The President recounted what he felt were the successes of his time in office, but his main aim seemed to be to rekindle that spirit of hope that powered his White House run. He encouraged Americans — especially younger ones — to continue to believe in not just democracy, but also in their ability to positively influence it. He ended his speech with the phrase that will forever be a part of his legacy — yes we can.

2. Donald Trump

Classified documents presented last week to President Obama and President-elect Trump included allegations that Russian operatives claim to have compromising personal and financial information about Trump, multiple US officials with direct knowledge of the briefings tell CNN. The allegations were presented in a two-page synopsis that was appended to a report on Russian interference in the 2016 election.

3. Dylann Roof

Dylann Roof didn’t even try to plead for his life to the jury that was to decide his fate. The 10 women and two men unanimously voted to recommend death. Roof will be formally sentenced today for killing nine people during Bible study at a black church in Charleston in 2015. During his closing argument in the penalty phase, Roof expressed no remorse, saying “I felt like I had to do it.” Prosecutors reminded jurors of how awful the massacre was, telling them that Roof pulled the trigger more than 75 times, standing over his victims and shooting them repeatedly.

4. Orlando manhunt

There’s now a $100,000 reward for information leading to the arrest of the man suspected of killing an Orlando police officer. Markeith Loyd is still on the run this morning. Police say he killed Master Sgt. Debra Clayton as she tried to confront him outside of a Walmart. An Orange County sheriff’s deputy also died in a motorcycle crash while helping out in the search to find Loyd.

5. Obamacare

GOP lawmakers: “Hey let’s slow down on the Obamacare repeal and make sure we have something to replace it with first.” President-elect Trump: “No way.” Trump says he wants a repeal vote on President Obama’s signature domestic achievement to happen some time next week, with a vote on a replacement bill coming very soon after that. But Congressional Republicans aren’t anywhere close to proposing a replacement plan. They’re worried that they’ll catch the political fallout if millions of Americans lose their health insurance with no immediate substitute already in place.

BREAKFAST BROWSE

People are talking about these. Read up. Join in.

Where’s Sasha?

Sasha Obama missed her dad’s big speech; the internet thought she was on an elite anti-terrorism mission or something. Turns out she had a test to study for.

What about bears?

The rich are just like us — they just have better pets. Well, at least they used to. In uber wealthy UAE, cheetahs, tigers and lions are now illegal to own as pets.

Monopoly makeover

Goodbye cat? So long top hat? The makers of Monopoly are letting us vote on new game pieces, which means we could replace the thimble with a hashtag.

Welcome back

Look at you internet, using your powers for good: A girl was reunited with the teddy bear she lost in the chaos following Fort Lauderdale’s airport shooting.

Holidays are over anyway

Got any of those Holiday White Peppermint Hostess Twinkies laying around? Toss ’em. They may be tainted with salmonella, so they’re being recalled.

AND FINALLY …

Soon-to-be Chewbacca mom

When you’re laboring through labor, maybe throwing on the mask of the world’s most famous Wookiee will help. (Click to view)