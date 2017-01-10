Valerie Jarrett to Jared Kushner: ‘Listen to the American people’

Valerie Jarrett, senior adviser to President Barack Obama, had some advice for Jared Kushner, the son-in-law of Donald Trump poised to hold a similar position in his father-in-law’s White House.

“Listen to the American people,” she said Tuesday on CNN’s “New Day.” “Make sure you stay in touch with them. Make sure you have your pulse on them.”

“Washington can swallow you up whole and I think it’s incumbent upon all of us to remember every single day who we’re here to serve,” she told CNN’s Alisyn Camerota. “We’re here to serve you, the American people.”

Kushner, will be senior adviser to the president, a senior transition official told CNN Monday. He will not take a salary officials said.

The husband of Trump’s oldest daughter Ivanka was a real estate mogul in his own right before becoming a political strategist.

Critics say his White House position is expected to test the limit of federal anti-nepotism rules.

Kushner will resign from the positions he holds at his companies, which include being CEO of Kushner Companies and publisher of The Observer.

His attorney said he will divest from a “significant number” of his assets to comply with government ethics rules.