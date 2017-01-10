Shaw Library Has Central PA Libraries eCard App

CLEARFIELD – In a world of tablets and smartphones, the Joseph & Elizabeth Shaw Public Library has finally jumped onboard with a library app.

The Central PA Libraries eCard app is available from the Google Play and the Apple App stores.

This free app does not require an account and is full of information that is accessible every time you open it on your phone, according to Jayme Stonbraker, library director.

“Once the app is installed on your device, the first thing you will want to do is input your card number and give the card a name,” she explained.

“You can even save more than one card in the app. Just click the “+ Card” button and enter the information.”

She said swiping the screen from the left will allow you to see a list of libraries. You will tap the one you are looking for to be taken to that library’s screen.

From here, Stonbraker said you can search the catalog for that particular library and view your library cards, which can be opened with just a tap.

There is also an option to call the library. Pressing “Call Library” will bring up the library’s phone number and one more tap will initiate the call.

She also called attention to the fact that you will notice a button called “Helpful Links” in the app.

Opening “Helpful Links” will bring up a menu that lets you select if you wish to visit the library’s Web site, see what programs are being offered and connect to the library’s electronic resources, such as e-books and databases.

“The electronic resources do require a library card number, which is readily available to you once you have it saved in the library app,” Stonbraker said.

“The app is very easy to use, but if you have any trouble, just let us know and we will do our best to help you.”

You can contact Shaw Library at 814-765-3271 or visit its Web site at www.shawlibrary.org.