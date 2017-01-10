Pennsylvania State Police Don’t Solicit Donations

State police, Troop G barracks, are warning residents about a scam and reminding them that the Pennsylvania State Police do not solicit funds for the department.

State police have been alerted about scam telephone calls received by residents in the region over the past few days. The caller claimed to be raising funds for the “Pennsylvania State Police Fund” and more specifically for “Trooper Landon Weaver’s Family.”

“Under state police regulations, members are prohibited from permitting … use of a member’s title, position or any other information that conveys the concept of the Pennsylvania State Police without explicit approval of the state police commissioner,” states a news release from the Hollidaysburg barracks.

Members of the Pennsylvania State Police do not conduct fundraising efforts or charitable work. Members, however, do endorse fundraising efforts for specific programs, such as Camp Cadet and Crime Stoppers.

State police encourage people to request and review written information from any charity before making a donation.