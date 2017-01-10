Pennsylvania Council on the Arts to Award $32,259 to Local Arts Organizations

RIDGWAY – The Elk County Council on the Arts, in conjunction with the Pennsylvania Council for the Arts, is pleased to announce the award of $32,259 in state grants funds through the Pennsylvania Partners in the Arts (PPA) Program.
The awarded grants will support arts activities in Cameron, Clarion, Elk, Forest, Jefferson, McKean and Potter counties taking place between Sept. 1, 2016 and Aug. 31, 2017.
The awards will be presented Jan. 16 at the Elk County Council on the Arts, 237 Main St., Ridgway. The ceremony is a free event that will be held from 4 p.m. – 6 p.m. and is open to the general public of all ages.
The following organizations will receive grants for arts projects taking place in 2016-17:
- Alcohol & Drug Abuse Services
- Bradford Ecumenical Home Inc.
- Life and Independence for Today
- PA Great Outdoors Visitors Bureau
- Cameron County Fireworks Committee
- Penn State Cooperative Extension, Elk and Cameron Counties
- Clarion Blueprint Community Inc.
- Pennsylvania Wilds Center for Entrepreneurship Inc.
- Clarion United Way
- Porch Music Store
- CREATE Brookville
- Potter County Visitors Association
- Eccles-Lesher Memorial Library
- Prospect Park Playground
- Elk County Catholic Band Boosters
- Rebecca M. Arthurs Library
- Friends of Lyman Run
- Rebecca Titchner
- Galeton Public Library
- Sinnemahone Ultra Trail Run
- Hamlin Memorial Library
- Taylor Diversion Programs Inc.
- Keystone Elk Country Alliance
- University of Pittsburgh at Bradford – Arts Programing Dept.
What is the PPA?
Pennsylvania Partners in the Arts (PPA) is a regionalized funding program of the PCA. A total of seventeen local PPA Partners serve all 67 counties in Pennsylvania by re-granting funds to support a wide variety of local and community arts activities.
Since the implementation of the PPA in 1997, the PCA has been able to steadily expand the availability of support to many new communities. By providing local administration, technical support and a streamlined application process, PPA has created unprecedented access to state arts funding.
The PPA goals include:
- Expanding constituent access to the arts by (a) making arts programs available to communities that may have been under-served in the past by state arts funding and (b) supporting a wide variety of local and community arts activities;
- Encouraging and supporting local decision-making in the re-granting of state arts dollars;
- Increasing awareness of and advocacy for government support and funding of the arts at the local and state levels; and
- Enabling the PCA to provide increased assistance to its broad constituency throughout the state.