Obituary Notice: Evelyn J. Shimmel

Evelyn J. Shimmel, 85, of Phillipsburg died Monday, Jan. 9, 2017 at the Mountain Laurel Nursing & Rehabilitation Center in Clearfield.

Born April 16, 1931 in Bigler, she was the daughter of the late Braden and Martha (Stevens) Woodside.

She married Harry D. Shimmel on June 6, 1949 in Winchester, Va. He preceded her in death in 1995.

She was of the Christian faith.

Mrs. Shimmel was a 1949 graduate of the former Philipsburg High School. She was a retired cake decorator for the former Riverside and Bi-Lo grocery stores in Phillipsburg and Clearfield and Hall’s IGA in Snow Shoe.

In addition to her parents and husband, she was preceded in death by one daughter, Beth Ann Sortman and a son- and daughter-in-law, Donald T. Shimmel and his wife, Andrea.

She is survived by one son, John M. Shimmel and his wife, Kathy of Osceola Mills; four grandchildren, Mike Shimmel and his wife, Laura, Jeff Shimmel and his wife, Jodi, Brayden Sortman and Kristine Santangelo and her husband, Anthony; and four great-grandchildren, Michael and Matthew Shimmel and Madison and Emily Santangelo.

The funeral service will be held at 3 p.m. Sunday, at the Heath Funeral Home & Cremation Services in Osceola Mills, with the Rev. Brenda K. Leigey officiating. Burial will be at the Reidy Cemetery in Wallaceton.

Friends will be received from 1 p.m. Sunday until funeral time at the funeral home.

To sign the online guestbook, go to: www.heathfuneral.com.