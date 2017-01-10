Obituary Notice: Bruce Charles Sample

Bruce Charles Sample, 70, of Bigler died Monday, Jan. 9, 2017 at Penn Highlands Clearfield.

About our father: On this day, we lost a man who helped sculpt us, loved us, cared for us and taught us. He was the smartest man we knew and he is not replaceable. What the truest tragedy will be if we forget what he did while he was here with us. This man was our father!

Be strong through tears of remembrance and feel with the drops that they are God’s way of showing you just how much love there is.

Born Dec. 9, 1946 in Clearfield, he was the son of the late Bruce Clair and Betty Ellinger Sample.

He was the husband of Patricia E. Archer Sample for more than 32 years and she survives him in Bigler.

Also surviving are his daughters, Melissa Hemphill and her companion, Scott Reed of DuBois, Kara Willett and her husband, Randy of West Decatur and Rebecca Sample and her companion, Adam Dixon of Philipsburg; son, Brian Krupa and his wife, Vicki of Kent, Ohio; step-son, David Krupa and his wife, Brenda of Greensburg; 14 grandchildren; and eight great-grandchildren.

Also surviving are a sister, Hope Sample of Jersey Shore and brothers, Thomas Sample and his wife, Penny of Jersey Shore and Kenneth Sample, Anchorage, Alaska.

He was a 1966 graduate of the Clearfield High School. He was a member of the American Legion, Clearfield Post No. 6. He was a veteran of the U.S. Marine Corps, serving as a sergeant during the Vietnam War from 1966 to 1972.

He received the National Defense Service Medal, a Vietnam Service Medal with a Silver Star, a Vietnam Campaign Medal with Device, a Combat Action Ribbon, the Good Conduct Medal and the Presidential Unit Citation.

Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m. Friday, at the Chapel of Strange & Weaver Funeral Service, Morrisdale, with Brother David Krupa officiating. Burial will be in Crown Crest Memorial Park, Hyde.

Military honors will be accorded at the funeral home by the Moshannon Valley Independent Honor Guard.

Family and friends will be received from 5 p.m. – 8 p.m. Thursday and from 10 a.m. – 11 a.m. Friday at the funeral home.