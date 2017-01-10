GANT Police Blotter

State police at Clearfield
- State police responded to a crash Monday on Ridge Avenue in Curwensville Borough. According to the report, a Curwensville man apparently fell asleep, and his vehicle left the roadway. It subsequently collided with a telephone pole. State police said the man’s vehicle was towed from the scene; he was cited for the crash.
State police at DuBois
- State police received a report about an alleged incident of simple assault that occurred Dec. 18 at a Falls Creek Borough residence. The report stated that it involved a 4-year-old girl and a 24-year-old man. State police didn’t provide any additional information.
State police at Philipsburg
- State police received a report about a Protection from Abuse order violation that occurred Dec. 26 at a North Fifth Street residence in Philipsburg Borough. The report stated that a 54-year-old Milesburg woman violated the order, and charges were subsequently filed through the district court.
- State police received a report about an incident of harassment and criminal mischief that occurred Jan. 3 on Railroad Street in Rush Township. During the incident, a Philipsburg man allegedly pushed and punched a woman at the residence. He also broke a window, state police said. Charges were filed against him through the district court.
Lawrence Township
- Police received a report about a medical emergency on Esther Lane. However, police were later advised to cancel response.
- Police responded to a report about an alleged domestic disturbance on Esther Lane.
- Police received a report about a vehicle repossession that occurred on Flegal Road.
- Police received a report about an alleged incident of disorderly conduct that occurred at the Clearfield Area Junior-Senior High School.
- Police checked on the welfare of a person at the Rodeway Inn.
- Police received a report about a hit-and-run that occurred on Old Town Road. According to the report, it occurred when a vehicle pulled out in front of another one. Police are continuing their investigation at this time.
- Police received a report about a neighbor dispute involving a dog. It was referred to the dog law official.
- Police received a report about a disabled vehicle on Riverview Road.
- Police received a report about a two-vehicle accident on Old Town Road.
- Police received a report about child custody issues.
- Police received a report about a disabled tractor-trailer on Route 322. Upon police arrival, it was learned it had struck a street sign.