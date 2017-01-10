Esteban Gutierrez: Mexican racer to join ‘innovative’ Formula E

Following a disappointing end to 2016, Esteban Gutierrez will look to recharge his racing batteries in the FIA Formula E Championship.

After leaving the Haas team at the end of last year, the Mexican will feature at a few select Formula E events during the remainder of the current campaign and is in talks with a number of teams to secure a place on the grid for the start of the 2017-2018 season.

Formula E organizers said Gutierrez would “get behind the wheel of a fully-electric car” at the Mexico City ePrix on April 1 at the Autodromo Hermanos Rodriguez and the inaugural New York City ePrix in July.

“I have been very impressed at how the category has grown,” the 25-year-old Gutierrez told reporters in Mexico City Monday.

“Electric cars are the future of mobility in the cities, so it is a very interesting way of how the innovation is being pushed through the category. I’m delighted to now be a part of it,” he added.

Alejandro Agag, founder & CEO of Formula E, said that Gutierrez “is a great addition to the championship, we are incredibly excited to welcome him and I think for the Mexico race especially, but I think this could be the start of a very long and successful career in Formula E.”

Gutierrez represented Sauber and Haas after first appearing in F1 in 2013.

He also spent the 2015 season at Ferrari where he was a test driver.