DuBois Council Votes to Vacate Sections of Roads for Brady Street Sheetz Construction

DUBOIS – On Monday the DuBois City Council voted to vacate sections of Rose Street and Seyler Alley pending construction of the replacement of the Brady Street Sheetz.

Sheetz had already acquired the properties along the roads in preparation for the expansion.

In other business, the salary was set for the city treasurer for 2018 through 2021. The salary is currently set at $24,000. Council voted to keep the salary the same for the next five years.

Mayor Gary Gilbert asked if there should be any benefits added to the salary. City Manager John “Herm” Suplizio said not at this point, and that the salary had worked well in his opinion.

Both Tri-County Church and Clearfield Jefferson Suicide Prevention Team made requests for use of the city park this fall, and these requests were approved by council.

The Suicide Prevention Team requested Sunday, Sept 10, for its eighth annual Walk for Suicide Prevention and Awareness. Annual attendance is around 400 individuals.

According to CJSPT volunteer Dennis Bembenic, the group usually raises $20-25,000 at these walk events. The raised funds go toward educational talks and training for schools, police departments, etc.

Tri-County requested Sunday, Aug 27 for use of the park and swimming pool for picnics and baptisms.

Baptisms are expected to be completed by 12 p.m., and the church wanted to pay for pool use for the church and public from 12 p.m. – 4 p.m.